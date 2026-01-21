Sale closed in Village of Lakewood: $615,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 7625 Loch Glen Drive in the Village of Lakewood was sold on Jan. 7, for $615,000, or $166 per square foot.

The home, built in 1997, has an interior space of 3,696 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 6,243 square feet.

These nearby homes in Village of Lakewood have also recently been purchased:

· In June 2025, a 2,899-square-foot single-family home at 7516 Bonnie Ridge Road sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $257.

· At 9215 Loch Glen Drive, in January, a 3,626-square-foot single-family house was sold for $531,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,456-square-foot single-family residence at 9209 Loch Glen Drive, sold in September 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $212.