Sale closed in Spring Grove: $660,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive in Spring Grove has a new owner since Jan. 6.

The 2,670-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $660,000, or $247 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Spring Grove have also recently been purchased:

· At 3418 Forest Ridge Drive, in March 2025, a 2,647-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· A 3,086-square-foot single-family house at 10620 Red Hawk Lane, sold in December 2024, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $183.

· In May 2025, a 3,086-square-foot single-family house at 3507 Cardinal Lane sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.