Four-bedroom house sells for $355,000 in Plano

A 2,072-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 535 Alyssa Street in Plano was sold on Jan. 5 for $355,000, or $171 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been sold:

· In January 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family home at 617 Tamaira Street sold for $362,500, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,374-square-foot single-family residence at 3220 Tamaira Street, sold in August 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $145.

· At 3313 Alyssa Street, in January 2025, a 2,072-square-foot single-family house was sold for $317,500, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.