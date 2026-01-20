Single-family home sells in Naperville for $975,000

A single-family residence located at 4043 Juneberry Road in Naperville changed owner on Jan. 7.

The 3,410-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $975,000, or $286 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,250 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 4,027-square-foot single-family home at 5327 Bamboo Lane, sold in August 2025, for $1.02 million, a price per square foot of $253. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 4003 Juneberry Road, in January 2025, a 4,317-square-foot single-family house was sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 4,189-square-foot single-family residence at 4308 Pagoda Court sold for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $264. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.