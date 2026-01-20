Single-family home sells in Lockport for $515,000

A 1,978-square-foot single-family house, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 16701 West Seneca Drive in Lockport was sold on Jan. 6 for $515,000, or $260 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September 2025, a 1,337-square-foot single-family residence at 16752 West Oneida Drive sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $307.

· A 1,406-square-foot single-family home at 16757 West Oneida Drive, sold in June 2025, for $396,000, a price per square foot of $282.

· At 16729 West Seneca Drive, in January 2025, a 2,001-square-foot single-family house was sold for $429,900, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.