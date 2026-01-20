Single-family home sells in Bolingbrook for $405,000

A single-family house located at 9 Marquette Court in Bolingbrook has a new owner since Jan. 7.

The 2,050-square-foot home, built in 1971, was sold for $405,000, or $198 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the house offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 12,151-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently changed hands:

· At 730 Dorchester Drive, in May 2025, a 2,216-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,226-square-foot single-family home at 405 Cambridge Way sold for $558,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,915-square-foot single-family residence at 411 Liberty Drive, sold in November 2025, for $351,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.