Single-family home sells for $544,000 in Yorkville

A 2,708-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2019, has changed hands.

The home at 2020 Squire Circle in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 5 for $544,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· At 2093 Squire Circle, in September 2025, a 2,708-square-foot single-family house was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,405-square-foot single-family home at 2166 Hennning Lane sold for $492,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· A 3,186-square-foot single-family home at 2172 Hennning Lane, sold in October 2025, for $473,500, a price per square foot of $149.