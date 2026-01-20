Single-family home sells for $250,000 in Oswego

A single-family house located at 125 Springbrook Trail S in Oswego has a new owner since Jan. 5.

The 1,483-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $250,000, or $169 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 2,178 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· At 616 Springbrook Trail S, in July 2025, a 1,536-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $278,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,536-square-foot single-family home at 605 Springbrook Trail S, sold in January 2025, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family residence at 200 Springbrook Trail S sold for $297,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.