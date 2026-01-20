Single-family home in St. Charles built in 1935 goes for $600,000

A single-family home located at 1205 South 4th Street in St. Charles has a new owner since Jan. 9.

The 1,650-square-foot home, built in 1935, was sold for $600,000, or $364 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house has access to a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,920 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 504 South Fellows Street in St. Charles, in July 2025, a 1,817-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $275. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,460-square-foot single-family house at 1214 South 6th Street in St. Charles sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,233-square-foot single-family house at 1327 South 3rd Street in St. Charles, sold in July 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.