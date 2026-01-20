Single-family home in McHenry sells for $335,000

A single-family home located at 806 Madison Avenue in McHenry has a new owner since Jan. 6.

The 1,229-square-foot home, built in 2010, was sold for $335,000, or $273 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 917 Jefferson Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,229-square-foot single-family house was sold for $309,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has two bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,705-square-foot single-family residence at 908 Monroe Avenue sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,198-square-foot single-family residence at 5505 West Windhaven Trail, sold in June 2025, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.