Single-family home in Crystal Lake built in 1910 sells for $376,000

The single-family house located at 84 South Caroline Street in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 6, for $376,000, or $212 per square foot.

The house, built in 1910, has an interior space of 1,776 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property sits on an 8,470-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,558-square-foot single-family home at 24 South Caroline Street, sold in December 2025, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 41 South Crystal Lake Avenue, in December 2024, a 2,539-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $167.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 2 South Hill Drive sold for $300,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.