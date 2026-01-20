Single-family home in Algonquin goes for $290,000

A 1,398-square-foot single-family house, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 16 Brian Court in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 7 for $290,000, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,944 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· A 1,398-square-foot single-family residence at 259 Grandview Court, sold in August 2025, for $341,500, a price per square foot of $244. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,219-square-foot single-family home at 1375 Grandview Court sold for $290,500, a price per square foot of $238. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1379 Grandview Court, in August 2025, a 1,272-square-foot single-family house was sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.