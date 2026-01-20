Single-family home built in 1930 sells for $250,000 in Sycamore

A single-family residence located at 121 East Sycamore Street in ownership changed owner on Dec. 29, 2025.

The 1,118-square-foot home, built in 1930, was sold for $250,000, or $224 per square foot. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,000 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In August 2025, a 1,500-square-foot single-family residence at 317 East Plymouth Court, sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,093-square-foot single-family residence at 121 North Governor Street, sold in September 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has six bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 214 East Elm Street, in January 2025, a 1,039-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $253,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.