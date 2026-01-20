Sale closed in Yorkville: $415,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 2,078-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 1012 Independence Boulevard in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 5 for $415,000, or $200 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been sold:

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family house at 1019 John Street, Unit A, sold in March 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In October 2025, a 1,437-square-foot single-family home at 1377 Cannonball Trail sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1408 Cannonball Trail, in December 2025, a 1,462-square-foot single-family house was sold for $336,500, a price per square foot of $230.