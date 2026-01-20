Sale closed in Tinley Park: $400,000 for a four-bedroom house

The single-family residence located at 7218 Sandy Lane in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 23, 2025, for $400,000, or $226 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,772 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,914 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,439-square-foot single-family home at 17038 Oconto Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,371-square-foot single-family house at 17059 Odell Avenue sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7412 Dorothy Lane, in January 2025, a 1,192-square-foot single-family house was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.