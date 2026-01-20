Sale closed in Montgomery: $475,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 2007 Chad Court in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 6, for $475,000, or $152 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 3,126 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Montgomery have also recently been purchased:

· In April 2025, a 2,723-square-foot single-family house at 2981 Stirling Court sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $147.

· At 2978 Stirling Court, in June 2025, a 1,910-square-foot single-family home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· A 1,984-square-foot single-family home at 1844 Stirling Lane, sold in July 2025, for $402,000, a price per square foot of $203.