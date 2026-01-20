Sale closed in Downers Grove: $430,000 for a single-family home

A 1,040-square-foot single-family home, built in 1957, has changed hands.

The house at 509 Gierz Street in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 2 for $430,000, or $413 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· A 2,500-square-foot single-family residence at 426 Gierz Street, sold in February 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· At 601 Chicago Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,282-square-foot single-family house was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $394.

· In March 2025, a 1,148-square-foot single-family home at 626 Wilson Street sold for $381,000, a price per square foot of $332. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.