Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $300,000 for a three-bedroom house

A single-family residence located at 222 Aspen Court in Bolingbrook changed ownership on Jan. 6.

The 1,145-square-foot home, built in 1976, was sold for $300,000, or $262 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 9,783-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently been sold:

· At 215 Chase Court, in September 2025, a 1,387-square-foot single-family house was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,548-square-foot single-family home at 113 Lee Lane, sold in May 2025, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $145. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,158-square-foot single-family house at 224 Lexington Drive sold for $295,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.