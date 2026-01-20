Sale closed in Batavia: $542,500 for a four-bedroom house

A 2,840-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 621 Young Avenue in Batavia was sold on Jan. 9 for $542,500, or $191 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 12,725-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 741 Pine Street, in January 2025, a 1,225-square-foot single-family house was sold for $327,000, a price per square foot of $267.

· In March 2025, a 1,989-square-foot single-family home at 609 South Forest Avenue sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $244.

· A 2,814-square-foot single-family home at 941 Stanton Street, sold in October 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.