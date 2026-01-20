Huntley: Three-bedroom home sells for $378,000

The single-family home located at 10615 Mathew Street in Huntley was sold on Jan. 7, for $378,000, or $269 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,403 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,960 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,184-square-foot single-family residence at 10613 Kathleen Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $349,000, a price per square foot of $295.

· In March 2025, a 1,214-square-foot single-family house at 11611 Douglas Avenue sold for $283,500, a price per square foot of $234.

· At 10608 Charles Street, in January 2025, a 2,180-square-foot single-family home was sold for $365,500, a price per square foot of $168.