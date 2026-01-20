Four-bedroom house in Mokena sells for $465,000

A single-family house located at 19612 Waterford Lane in Mokena changed ownership on Jan. 6.

The 2,224-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $465,000, or $209 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Mokena have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,137-square-foot single-family residence at 19536 Tramore Lane, sold in November 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,709-square-foot single-family home at 8919 Clifton Avenue sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9007 Adare Avenue, in January 2025, a 2,240-square-foot single-family house was sold for $516,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.