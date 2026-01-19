Yorkville: Single-family home sells for $440,000

The single-family residence located at 413 Dover Court N in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 2, for $440,000, or $187 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,359 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking space for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,012-square-foot single-family house at 219 Newbury Court N, sold in May 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $133. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2510 Boomer Lane N, in January 2025, a 2,312-square-foot single-family home was sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 3,210-square-foot single-family home at 658 Andrea Court N sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.