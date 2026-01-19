Wheaton: Single-family home goes for $775,000

The single-family residence located at 918 North Cross Street in Wheaton was sold on Dec. 31, 2025, for $775,000, or $228 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 3,396 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Wheaton have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,730-square-foot single-family residence at 203 North Forest Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· In April 2025, a 1,747-square-foot single-family residence at 1015 North Cross Street sold for $727,000, a price per square foot of $416.

· At 811 North Main Street, in August 2025, a 3,847-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $299. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.