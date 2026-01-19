Two-bedroom house sells in Montgomery for $260,000

The single-family home located at 2454 Roxbury Lane in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 2, for $260,000, or $172 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,508 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Montgomery that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,700-square-foot single-family residence at 2426 Mayfield Drive, sold in May 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,700-square-foot single-family house at 2405 Mayfield Drive sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2422 Roxbury Lane, in May 2025, a 1,312-square-foot single-family home was sold for $273,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.