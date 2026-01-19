Single-family home sells for $495,000 in Batavia

A 2,316-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The home at 304 Manchester Avenue in Batavia was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $495,000, or $214 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,200 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 2,430-square-foot single-family house at 334 Manchester Avenue, sold for $552,500, a price per square foot of $227.

· A 2,331-square-foot single-family home at 445 Chillem Drive, sold in November 2025, for $428,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· At 410 Kickapoo Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,264-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $364.