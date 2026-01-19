Single-family home in Lakemoor goes for $386,000

A single-family home located at 32108 North Rockwell Drive in Lakemoor changed ownership on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,278-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $386,000, or $169 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 7,575 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lakemoor have also recently been sold:

· At 32044 North Great Plaines Avenue, in February 2025, a single-family house was sold for $440,000.

· A single-family residence at 32052 North Great Plaines Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $440,000.

· In March 2025, a single-family home at 28113 North Cape Cod Lane sold for $435,000.