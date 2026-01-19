Single-family home in Barrington goes for $785,000

A single-family house located at 212 Washington Street in Barrington has a new owner since Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,393-square-foot home, built in 1926, was sold for $785,000, or $328 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 6,125 square feet.

Other homes in Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 315 East Liberty Street, in January 2025, a 3,096-square-foot single-family home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence at 421 Ela Street, sold in May 2025, for $495,000, a price per square foot of $306.

· In June 2025, a 3,913-square-foot single-family home at 428 North Avenue sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $275.