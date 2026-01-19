Single-family home in Addison goes for $286,000

A single-family residence located at 625 South Yale Avenue, Unit 2 in Addison has a new owner since Dec. 31, 2025.

The 1,297-square-foot house, built in 1959, was sold for $286,000, or $221 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Addison that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 461 South Ardmore Terrace, Unit 2, in December 2025, a 1,223-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $389,000, a price per square foot of $318.

· A 1,065-square-foot single-family residence at 445 South Yale Avenue, Unit 2, sold in November 2025, for $349,000, a price per square foot of $328.

· In April 2025, a 1,065-square-foot single-family residence at 125 East Comstock Avenue, Unit 2 sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $343.