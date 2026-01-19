Sale closed in Sycamore: $288,500 for a single-family home built in 1956

A 1,276-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The home at 151 Vista Terrace in Sycamore was sold on Dec. 29, 2025 for $288,500, or $226 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 7,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· At 493 East Exchange Street, in August 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $244,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 528 East Sycamore Street, sold for $258,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family residence at 432 East Elm Street, sold in August 2025, for $195,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.