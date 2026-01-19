Sale closed in Elmhurst: $510,000 for a single-family home

A 1,168-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The house at 769 South Fairview Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 31, 2025 for $510,000, or $437 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home features a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 6,970 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· A 1,200-square-foot single-family residence at 765 South Berkley Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $454.

· In January 2025, a 1,085-square-foot single-family residence at 813 South Berkley Avenue sold for $457,500, a price per square foot of $422. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 814 South Hawthorne Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,098-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.