Joliet: Single-family home goes for $326,000

The recently built single-family house located at 1210 Fawnlily Circle in Joliet was sold on Jan. 2, for $326,000, or $201 per square foot.

The house, built in 2022, has an interior space of 1,623 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,623-square-foot single-family residence at 1305 Fawnlily Circle, sold in June 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1121 Violet Lane, in April 2025, a 1,860-square-foot single-family home was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,468-square-foot single-family home at 1124 Fawnlily Circle sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $225.