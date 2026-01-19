Homes at or under $500,000 in Grundy County, Jan. 5-11

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Grundy County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $500,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $490,000

At $490,000, the single-family residence located at 1034 Michael Drive, Morris, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.

2. $430,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 25200 West Pawnee Lane, Channahon, the home spans 2,374 square feet and was sold for $430,000, or $181 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 0.4-acre, and it was built in 2003. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

3. $412,500

In December, a single-family home, with three bedrooms located at 14130 Lisbon Center Road, Newark, changed ownership. The property, covering 2,245 square feet, was built in 1918 and was sold for $412,500, which calculates to $184 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 1 acre. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

4. $405,000

Situated at 345 South Calkey Street, Diamond, this single-family residence was sold in December for a price of $405,000, translating to $174 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2015, offers a living area of 2,325 square feet and sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.