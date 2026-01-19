Cary: Single-family home sells for $480,000

A single-family home located at 28740 West Bloners Drive in Cary changed owner on Dec. 30, 2025.

The 2,077-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $480,000, or $231 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to one parking spot. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Cary that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,415-square-foot single-family house at 28864 West Bloners Drive, sold in February 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $143.

· At 24191 North Riverside Drive, in January 2025, a 2,352-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $304.

· In May 2025, a 3,618-square-foot single-family house at 28898 West Rivers Edge Drive sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $188.