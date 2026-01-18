What are the 8 most expensive homes that sold in Ogle County, reported in the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $377,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of eight residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $215,063. The average price per square foot was $160.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $377,000, single-family home at 1511 North River Road

A 1,956-square-foot single-family house at 1511 North River Road in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $377,000, $193 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

2. $295,000, single-family home at 8752 Rainier Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 8752 Rainier Court in Byron. The price was $295,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 1,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $205. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18, 2025.

3. $244,000, single-family home at 1011 North Limekiln Road

The single-family home at 1011 North Limekiln Road in Oregon has new owners. The price was $244,000. The home was built in 1950 and has a living area of 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $159. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11, 2025.

4. $187,500, single-family home at 807 Webster Street

The single-family home at 807 Webster Street in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $187,500. The home was built in 1959. The transaction was completed on Dec. 17, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $185,000, single-family home at 603 South 10th Street

The sale of the single-family house at 603 South 10th Street in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $185,000. The home was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,308 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The deal was closed on Dec. 12, 2025.

6. $165,000, single-family home at 174 South Fox Run Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 174 South Fox Run Lane in Byron. The price was $165,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 2,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $65. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $145,000, single-family home at 926 West 2nd Street

A 1,022-square-foot single-family house at 926 West 2nd Street in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $145,000, $142 per square foot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 12, 2025.

8. $122,000, single-family home at 102 North Main Street

The single-family residence at 102 North Main Street in Byron has new owners. The price was $122,000. The home was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11, 2025.