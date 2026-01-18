What are the 5 most expensive homes that sold in Kankakee County in the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $455,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 60 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $207,632, or $167 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $455,000, single-family home at 3842 Stone Oaks Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3842 Stone Oaks Drive in Kankakee. The price was $455,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $439,000, single-family home at 2082 Craftsman Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 2082 Craftsman Avenue in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $439,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 11, 2025.

3. $375,000, residential home at 1293 Hartley Avenue

The residential property at 1293 Hartley Avenue in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 12, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $350,000, single-family home at 813 Canterbury Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 813 Canterbury Lane in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9, 2025.

5. $330,000, single-family home at 2790 Stone Ridge Drive

The single-family residence at 2790 Stone Ridge Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.