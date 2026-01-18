What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kendall County, Jan. 5-11?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 12 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $312,958, or $150 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $565,000, single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive

A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $440,000, single-family home at 1782 Callander Trail

A 2,500-square-foot single-family residence at 1782 Callander Trail in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $176 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $412,500, three-bedroom home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road

The single-family house at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark has new owners. The price was $412,500. The home was built in 1918 and has a living area of 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $380,000, three-bedroom home at 406 Windsor Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 406 Windsor Drive in Oswego. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,024 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $356,000, single-family home at 1556 Bluestem Lane

A 2,000-square-foot single-family residence at 1556 Bluestem Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $356,000, $178 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Dec. 1, 2025.

7. $265,000, single-family home at 295 Springbrook Trail S

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 295 Springbrook Trail S in Oswego. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,472 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $245,000, single-family home at 504 Flanagan Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 504 Flanagan Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,256 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $207,000, single-family home at 306 Waubonsee Drive

The single-family home at 306 Waubonsee Drive in Plano has new owners. The price was $207,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,382 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $120,000, single-family home at 1340 Talma Street

The single-family residence at 1340 Talma Street in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The home was built in 1952. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.