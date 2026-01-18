What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kendall County, Jan. 5-11?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 12 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $312,958, or $150 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane
The sale of the single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8, 2025.
2. $565,000, single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive
A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.
3. $440,000, single-family home at 1782 Callander Trail
A 2,500-square-foot single-family residence at 1782 Callander Trail in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $176 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.
4. $412,500, three-bedroom home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road
The single-family house at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark has new owners. The price was $412,500. The home was built in 1918 and has a living area of 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.
5. $380,000, three-bedroom home at 406 Windsor Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 406 Windsor Drive in Oswego. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,024 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.
6. $356,000, single-family home at 1556 Bluestem Lane
A 2,000-square-foot single-family residence at 1556 Bluestem Lane in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $356,000, $178 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The deal was closed on Dec. 1, 2025.
7. $265,000, single-family home at 295 Springbrook Trail S
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 295 Springbrook Trail S in Oswego. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,472 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.
8. $245,000, single-family home at 504 Flanagan Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 504 Flanagan Drive in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 1,256 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The transaction was completed on Dec. 11, 2025.
9. $207,000, single-family home at 306 Waubonsee Drive
The single-family home at 306 Waubonsee Drive in Plano has new owners. The price was $207,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,382 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.
10. $120,000, single-family home at 1340 Talma Street
The single-family residence at 1340 Talma Street in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $120,000. The home was built in 1952. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.