What $500,000 or less gets you in the Illinois Valley, Jan. 5 to 11

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of La Salle County, here’s what sold for $500,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $412,500

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms, underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 14130 Lisbon Center Road, Newark, the home spans 2,245 square feet and was sold for $412,500, or $184 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1-acre, and it was built in 1918. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

2. $409,000

At $409,000 ($190 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 211 Wabansi Trail, Paw Paw, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in December. This property, built in 2005, provides 2,152 square feet of living space, and sits on a 14,000-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 10, 2025.

3. $380,000

Priced at $380,000, this single-family residence situated at 931 Il Highway 26, Magnolia, was sold in December. The property comprises a 3.8-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 16, 2025.

4. $380,000

In December, a single-family residence located at 1 Ridge Place, Streator, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,546 square feet, was built in 1948 and was sold for $380,000, which calculates to $107 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 2.5 acres. The transaction was completed on Dec. 19, 2025.

5. $360,000

Situated at 300 Village Lane, Seneca, this condominium was sold in December for a price of $360,000, translating to $219 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2006, offers a living area of 1,641 square feet and sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.