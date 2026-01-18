Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Jan. 5 to 11

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.
During the past week, a total of 147 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $350,149, or $204 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.05 million, single-family home at 2085 Island Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 2085 Island Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $1,051,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $544. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.
2. $840,000, single-family home at 14040 Boxwood Lane
A 4,820-square-foot single-family house at 14040 Boxwood Lane in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $840,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.
3. $814,900, single-family home at 13908 Stonebridge Woods Crossing
A 2,691-square-foot single-family home at 13908 Stonebridge Woods Crossing in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $814,900, $303 per square foot. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.
4. $775,000, single-family home at 15510 West Nolan Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 15510 West Nolan Court in Homer Glen. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.
5. $750,000, single-family home at 10440 Capistrano Lane
The single-family house at 10440 Capistrano Lane in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,957 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.
6. $680,000, single-family home at 10840 Christopher Drive
A 2,932-square-foot single-family residence at 10840 Christopher Drive in Lemont has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.
7. $637,500, single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail
The single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $637,500. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.
8. $600,000, single-family home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive in Lemont. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 2,342 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.
9. $585,000, single-family home at 855 Ayers Street
A 2,286-square-foot single-family house at 855 Ayers Street in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.
10. $570,000, three-bedroom home at 18028 Esther Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 18028 Esther Drive in Orland Park has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,388 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.