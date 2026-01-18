Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Jan. 5 to 11

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 147 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $350,149, or $204 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.05 million, single-family home at 2085 Island Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2085 Island Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $1,051,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $544. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $840,000, single-family home at 14040 Boxwood Lane

A 4,820-square-foot single-family house at 14040 Boxwood Lane in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $840,000, $174 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $814,900, single-family home at 13908 Stonebridge Woods Crossing

A 2,691-square-foot single-family home at 13908 Stonebridge Woods Crossing in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $814,900, $303 per square foot. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $775,000, single-family home at 15510 West Nolan Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 15510 West Nolan Court in Homer Glen. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $750,000, single-family home at 10440 Capistrano Lane

The single-family house at 10440 Capistrano Lane in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $750,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 2,957 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 19, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $680,000, single-family home at 10840 Christopher Drive

A 2,932-square-foot single-family residence at 10840 Christopher Drive in Lemont has been sold. The total purchase price was $680,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.

7. $637,500, single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail

The single-family home at 10993 Pioneer Trail in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $637,500. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,652 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $600,000, single-family home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 270 Pleasantdale Drive in Lemont. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 2,342 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $585,000, single-family home at 855 Ayers Street

A 2,286-square-foot single-family house at 855 Ayers Street in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $570,000, three-bedroom home at 18028 Esther Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 18028 Esther Drive in Orland Park has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,388 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.