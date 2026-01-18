Top 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, Jan. 5 to 11

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $2.38 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.
In the past week, a total of 69 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $504,514. The average price per square foot was $249.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.38 million, property at 49W275 Allen Road
A 1,392-square-foot property at 49W275 Allen Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $1,706 per square foot. The home was built in 1917. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.
2. $2.24 million, six-bedroom home at 2 Tricia Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2 Tricia Lane in Barrington. The price was $2.24 million. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 9,514 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.
3. $1.61 million, property at 537 North Draper Road
The sale of the property at 537 North Draper Road in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $1,609,000. The home was built in 1948 and has a living area of 3,733 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $431. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.
4. $1.3 million, single-family home at 7615 Surini Lane
A 4,781-square-foot single-family house at 7615 Surini Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,300,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.
5. $1.25 million, single-family home at 302 East Hillside Avenue
The single-family residence at 302 East Hillside Avenue in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,615 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $774. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.
6. $1.2 million, four-bedroom home at 35 Dundee Lane
The single-family residence at 35 Dundee Lane in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,038 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.
7. $1.03 million, four-bedroom home at 200 Helm Road
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 200 Helm Road in Barrington. The price was $1.03 million. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 4,905 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.
8. $860,000, single-family home at 45W210 Timberview Lane
A 2,884-square-foot single-family house at 45W210 Timberview Lane in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $298 per square foot. The home was built in 2018. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.
9. $860,000, five-bedroom home at 8 Stone Ridge Drive
A 3,141-square-foot single-family home at 8 Stone Ridge Drive in South Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $274 per square foot. The home was built in 1983. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.
10. $825,000, single-family home at 510 West Lancaster Court
The sale of the single-family house at 510 West Lancaster Court in Inverness has been finalized. The price was $825,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,449 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.