Top 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, Jan. 5 to 11

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $2.38 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 69 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $504,514. The average price per square foot was $249.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.38 million, property at 49W275 Allen Road

A 1,392-square-foot property at 49W275 Allen Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $1,706 per square foot. The home was built in 1917. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $2.24 million, six-bedroom home at 2 Tricia Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2 Tricia Lane in Barrington. The price was $2.24 million. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 9,514 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

3. $1.61 million, property at 537 North Draper Road

The sale of the property at 537 North Draper Road in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $1,609,000. The home was built in 1948 and has a living area of 3,733 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $431. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

4. $1.3 million, single-family home at 7615 Surini Lane

A 4,781-square-foot single-family house at 7615 Surini Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,300,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 26, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $1.25 million, single-family home at 302 East Hillside Avenue

The single-family residence at 302 East Hillside Avenue in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,615 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $774. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

6. $1.2 million, four-bedroom home at 35 Dundee Lane

The single-family residence at 35 Dundee Lane in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,200,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,038 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $297. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

7. $1.03 million, four-bedroom home at 200 Helm Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 200 Helm Road in Barrington. The price was $1.03 million. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 4,905 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.

8. $860,000, single-family home at 45W210 Timberview Lane

A 2,884-square-foot single-family house at 45W210 Timberview Lane in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $298 per square foot. The home was built in 2018. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

9. $860,000, five-bedroom home at 8 Stone Ridge Drive

A 3,141-square-foot single-family home at 8 Stone Ridge Drive in South Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $860,000, $274 per square foot. The home was built in 1983. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 16, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $825,000, single-family home at 510 West Lancaster Court

The sale of the single-family house at 510 West Lancaster Court in Inverness has been finalized. The price was $825,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,449 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.