Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Jan. 5

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $2.38 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 51 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $482,510, or $267 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.38 million, property at 49W275 Allen Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 49W275 Allen Road in Hampshire. The price was $2.38 million. The house was built in 1917 and the living area totals 1,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,706. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 213 South 5th Street

A 2,676-square-foot single-family house at 213 South 5th Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,100,000, $411 per square foot. The home was built in 1893. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $950,000, single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road

A 5,172-square-foot single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $874,000, five-bedroom home at 644 Branson Drive

The single-family residence at 644 Branson Drive in Batavia has new owners. The price was $874,000. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $257. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

5. $860,000, single-family home at 45W210 Timberview Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 45W210 Timberview Lane in Hampshire has been finalized. The price was $860,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

6. $750,000, four-bedroom home at 5N070 Il Route 31

A 2,597-square-foot single-family home at 5N070 Il Route 31 in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 33 Stirrup Cup Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 33 Stirrup Cup Court in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $720,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,194 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $660,000, single-family home at 7N075 Hastings Drive

A 3,540-square-foot single-family home at 7N075 Hastings Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $650,000, single-family home at 685 Rosewood Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 685 Rosewood Drive in West Chicago. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 3,272 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $620,000, single-family home at 631 Bennett Drive

The single-family house at 631 Bennett Drive in North Aurora has new owners. The price was $620,000. The home living area totals 3,087 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.