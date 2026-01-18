Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kane County, reported in the week of Jan. 5

A rural residence in Hampshire that sold for $2.38 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 51 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $482,510, or $267 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $2.38 million, property at 49W275 Allen Road
A sale has been finalized for the property at 49W275 Allen Road in Hampshire. The price was $2.38 million. The house was built in 1917 and the living area totals 1,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,706. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.
2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 213 South 5th Street
A 2,676-square-foot single-family house at 213 South 5th Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,100,000, $411 per square foot. The home was built in 1893. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.
3. $950,000, single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road
A 5,172-square-foot single-family home at 6N729 Old Homestead Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.
4. $874,000, five-bedroom home at 644 Branson Drive
The single-family residence at 644 Branson Drive in Batavia has new owners. The price was $874,000. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $257. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.
5. $860,000, single-family home at 45W210 Timberview Lane
The sale of the single-family house at 45W210 Timberview Lane in Hampshire has been finalized. The price was $860,000. The home was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.
6. $750,000, four-bedroom home at 5N070 Il Route 31
A 2,597-square-foot single-family home at 5N070 Il Route 31 in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.
7. $720,000, four-bedroom home at 33 Stirrup Cup Court
The sale of the single-family residence at 33 Stirrup Cup Court in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $720,000. The home was built in 1984 and has a living area of 3,194 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.
8. $660,000, single-family home at 7N075 Hastings Drive
A 3,540-square-foot single-family home at 7N075 Hastings Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $186 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.
9. $650,000, single-family home at 685 Rosewood Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 685 Rosewood Drive in West Chicago. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 3,272 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The deal was closed on Dec. 17, 2025.
10. $620,000, single-family home at 631 Bennett Drive
The single-family house at 631 Bennett Drive in North Aurora has new owners. The price was $620,000. The home living area totals 3,087 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.