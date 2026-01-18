Single-family home in Utica sells for $125,000

A single-family residence located at 221 West Johnson Street in Utica changed owner on Dec. 16, 2025.

The 1,245-square-foot home, built in 1890, was sold for $125,000, or $100 per square foot. This is a two-story house.

These nearby homes in Utica have also recently changed hands:

· In November 2025, a 1,435-square-foot single-family residence at 302 West Johnson Street, sold for $97,000, a price per square foot of $68.

· A single-family residence at 532 West Johnson Street, sold in May 2025, for $98,000.

· At 339 East Church Street, in October 2025, a 1,950-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $125,000, a price per square foot of $64.