How much were the top 5 most expensive home sales in Lee County in the week of Jan. 5?

A residence in Dixon that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County.

Over the past week, a total of 31 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $196,097. The average price per square foot was $129.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $400,000, rural residence at 906 Stony Point Road

The sale of the rural residence at 906 Stony Point Road in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.

2. $337,500, single-family home at 248 West Maple Street

A 2,840-square-foot single-family residence at 248 West Maple Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $337,500, $119 per square foot. The home was built in 1979. The deal was finalized on Dec. 11, 2025.

3. $266,000, single-family home at 809 McCoy Road

A 1,800-square-foot single-family residence at 809 McCoy Road in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $266,000, $148 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The deal was closed on Dec. 10, 2025.

4. $218,000, single-family home at 124 West Brown Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 124 West Brown Street in Franklin Grove. The price was $218,000. The house was built in 1949 and the living area totals 1,207 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $210,000, single-family home at 1015 Cooper Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1015 Cooper Street in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $210,000. The home was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9, 2025.