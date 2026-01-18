How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, reported in the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 58 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $270,503. The average price per square foot was $169.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.05 million, single-family home at 2085 Island Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2085 Island Drive in Morris. The price was $1.05 million. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $544. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane

The single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has new owners. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $515,000, single-family home at 5640 East North Prairie Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 5640 East North Prairie Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $307. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $490,000, single-family home at 1034 Michael Drive

The single-family residence at 1034 Michael Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $490,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $430,000, single-family home at 25200 West Pawnee Lane

A 2,374-square-foot single-family house at 25200 West Pawnee Lane in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $181 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $412,500, single-family home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark. The price was $412,500. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $409,900, single-family home at 1219 Buell Avenue

A 2,160-square-foot single-family home at 1219 Buell Avenue in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $409,900, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

8. $405,000, single-family home at 345 South Calkey Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 345 South Calkey Street in Diamond has been finalized. The price was $405,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $393,000, single-family home at 24639 South Howard Court

A 2,244-square-foot single-family residence at 24639 South Howard Court in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $393,000, $175 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $385,000, single-family home at 25640 Mohawk Lane

The single-family house at 25640 Mohawk Lane in Channahon has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,902 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.