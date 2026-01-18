Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, reported in the week of Jan. 5?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $1.05 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 58 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $270,503. The average price per square foot was $169.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.05 million, single-family home at 2085 Island Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2085 Island Drive in Morris. The price was $1.05 million. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,932 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $544. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane

The single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has new owners. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $515,000, single-family home at 5640 East North Prairie Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 5640 East North Prairie Drive in Morris has been finalized. The price was $515,000. The home was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $307. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $490,000, single-family home at 1034 Michael Drive

The single-family residence at 1034 Michael Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $490,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $430,000, single-family home at 25200 West Pawnee Lane

A 2,374-square-foot single-family house at 25200 West Pawnee Lane in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000, $181 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $412,500, single-family home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark. The price was $412,500. The house was built in 1918 and the living area totals 2,245 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $409,900, single-family home at 1219 Buell Avenue

A 2,160-square-foot single-family home at 1219 Buell Avenue in Joliet has been sold. The total purchase price was $409,900, $190 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

8. $405,000, single-family home at 345 South Calkey Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 345 South Calkey Street in Diamond has been finalized. The price was $405,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,325 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $393,000, single-family home at 24639 South Howard Court

A 2,244-square-foot single-family residence at 24639 South Howard Court in Channahon has been sold. The total purchase price was $393,000, $175 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $385,000, single-family home at 25640 Mohawk Lane

The single-family house at 25640 Mohawk Lane in Channahon has new owners. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,902 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Real EstateUnited RobotsGrundy County Front HeadlinesMorrisGrundy County