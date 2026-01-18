How much did the 5 most expensive homes sell for in DeKalb County, reported Jan. 5-11?

A residence in DeKalb that sold for $485,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 34 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $315,632. The average price per square foot was $231.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $485,000, single-family home at 2722 Country Club Lane

The single-family residence at 2722 Country Club Lane in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $485,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $395,000, single-family home at 311 Market Street

The single-family residence at 311 Market Street in Genoa has new owners. The price was $395,000. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $395,000, single-family home at 2203 Wickford Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2203 Wickford Lane in Sycamore. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 2019 and the living area totals 2,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Dec. 15, 2025.

4. $360,000, single-family home at 21044 Virginia Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 21044 Virginia Road in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $360,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.

5. $325,000, single-family home at 640 Coster Court

The single-family residence at 640 Coster Court in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 15, 2025.