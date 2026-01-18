Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $548,000

A 1,277-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1957, has changed hands.

The house at 3N446 North Howard Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Dec. 30, 2025 for $548,000, or $429 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· In May 2025, a 1,234-square-foot single-family residence at 834 North Adele Street sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $332.

· At 811 North Willow Road, in July 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $452,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,120-square-foot single-family residence at 800 North Lombard Street, sold in June 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.