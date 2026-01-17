What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Newark that sold for $412,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $312,958. The average price per square foot ended up at $149. A total of 12 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,067 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $400,000 and $600,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $412,500, three-bedroom home at 14130 Lisbon Center Road

A 2,245-square-foot single-family residence at 14130 Lisbon Center Road in Newark has been sold. The total purchase price was $412,500, $184 per square foot. The home was built in 1918. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

2. $440,000, four-bedroom home at 1782 Callander Trail

The single-family house at 1782 Callander Trail in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $440,000. The home was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

3. $565,000, single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive

A 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 411 Bayberry Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,000, $177 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.

4. $570,000, single-family home at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1416 South Saddlebrook Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $570,000. The home was built in 2016 and has a living area of 4,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $137. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.