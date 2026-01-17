What were Lee County best residential property deals the week of Jan. 5?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $200,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County in the past week was $196,097, or $113 per square foot. A total of 31 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,519 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $200,000 and $500,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $200,000, single-family home at 109 Blackberry Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 109 Blackberry Circle in Dixon. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,950 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $103. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $210,000, single-family home at 1015 Cooper Street

The single-family residence at 1015 Cooper Street in Dixon has new owners. The price was $210,000. The home was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The transaction was completed on Dec. 9, 2025.

3. $218,000, single-family home at 124 West Brown Street

A 1,207-square-foot single-family residence at 124 West Brown Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $218,000, $181 per square foot. The home was built in 1949. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.

4. $266,000, single-family home at 809 McCoy Road

A 1,800-square-foot single-family residence at 809 McCoy Road in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $266,000, $148 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $337,500, single-family home at 248 West Maple Street

A 2,840-square-foot single-family residence at 248 West Maple Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $337,500, $119 per square foot. The home was built in 1979. The deal was closed on Dec. 11, 2025.

6. $400,000, rural residence at 906 Stony Point Road

The sale of the rural residence at 906 Stony Point Road in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,072 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was closed on Dec. 8, 2025.