What $800,000 can buy you in McHenry County in the week of Jan. 5

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of McHenry County, here’s what sold for $800,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 5, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $750,000

Situated at 14N980 Sleepy Hollow Road, West Dundee, this single-family residence, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, was sold in December for a price of $750,000, translating to $229 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2008, offers a living area of 3,278 square feet and sits on a 0.9-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $645,000

Priced at $645,000 (equivalent to $185 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 1996 and situated at 1 Calais Court, Oakwood Hills, was sold in December. The home spans 3,494 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.6-acre lot. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

3. $645,000

This single-family home underwent a change of ownership in December. Located at 10785 Saxony Street, Huntley, the home was sold for $645,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $550,000

In December, a residential property located at 7608 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,029 square feet, was built in 1930 and was sold for $550,000, which calculates to $534 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 0.4 acres. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

5. $546,000

For a price tag of $546,000 ($246 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 2008 and located at 808 James Drive, Hampshire, changed hands in December. The home spans 2,217 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property comprises a 12,210-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.