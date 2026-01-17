Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $270,000

The single-family residence located at 660 South Avenue in Sycamore was sold on Dec. 31, 2025, for $270,000, or $227 per square foot.

The house, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,188 square feet. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on an 8,073-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family residence at 719 Park Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $195,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a single-family residence at 268 Charles Street sold for $230,000. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 517 Victor Street, in August 2025, a 1,012-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.