Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $195,000

The single-family residence located at 459 East State Street in Sycamore was sold on Dec. 31, 2025, for $195,000, or $189 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,033 square feet. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property sits on a 10,947-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 432 East Elm Street sold for $195,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· A single-family residence at 493 East Exchange Street, sold in August 2025, for $244,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 151 East Vista Terrace, in December 2025, a 1,276-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $288,500, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.